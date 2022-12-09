Can ‘Mouth Taping’ Get You Better Quality Shut-Eye?

SALT LAKE CITY — A better night's sleep may be as simple as taping your mouth shut.

The technique, referred to as mouth taping is exactly what it sounds like: People are placing tape over their mouths before they hit the hay.

Many have taken to social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok to explain the success they’ve had tackling a range of issues from snoring to sleep apnea.

FOX 13 News looked into whether it’s just a foolish fad or if there’s anything of value to taping your yap.

According to Dr. Dixie Harris, a sleep and pulmonary specialist at Intermountain Healthcare, the goal of the tape is to train people to breathe through their nose rather than their mouth as they sleep.

She explained that nose breathing helps to humidify and filter the air. It also mitigates dry mouth and stops the tongue from potentially falling back and obstructing the airway.

Harris has patients who currently use mouth tape.

“The biggest benefit is that they’re not waking up with horrible, dry mouth… this horrible, bad breath.”

While Harris doesn’t have a problem with people trying it, she advises people to take several things into consideration first.

Harris explained, “The main question I would have is: ‘Do they have an underlying, significant sleep problem that should be addressed?’”

If so, they should seek a doctor’s help because mouth taping would only be minimally effective at treating sleep apnea, at best. People may also benefit more by getting help from a medical professional for snoring.

In addition, people should pay attention to the type of tape they’re using. The wrong type of tape with a harmful adhesive could end up damaging your lips and the delicate skin around them.

“You don’t want to use crazy tape that’s been out in the garage getting dusty and dirty.” There’s definitely medical tape that you can use,” Harris said.

Lastly, make sure you can actually breathe through your nose before you tape. Harris said don’t do it if you have nasal polyps or a deviated septum.

Mouth taping isn’t for everyone, though. FOX 13 News spoke with a few Utahns who are skeptical.

“That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard of in my life. It’s crazy,” said Scott Collett.

According to Michelle Moore, “I think humans have been sleeping for thousands of years without tape, so that’s probably indicative of how necessary it is.”

If you’re not ready to try the tape but want to get rid of your mouth-breathing habit, Harris identified positional therapy as a viable option.

Different pillows are available to purchase in stores and online that can help people sleep on their side or prone position.