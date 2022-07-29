Community clinics help keep Utahns healthy

The new school year is just a few weeks away, and even though most students are enjoying the last few weeks of summer break, a vital community resource remains opens to meet the needs of Utahns in underserved communities.

Intermountain Healthcare school-based clinics remain open for families and communities all year long to help meet the health needs of residents living in underserved areas.

Intermountain has long been dedicated to providing access to healthcare services, regardless of an individual’s ability to pay, and operates a variety of community and school-based clinics. These school clinics provide convenient access to primary medical care, disease prevention, management resources, and other health services for all Utahns.

“I grew up without regular access to healthcare coverage. So, community clinics were a critical component of my access to healthcare as a kid,” said Shireen Ghorbani, Intermountain Healthcare community health director.

“These community clinics are a great place, well trusted in our communities, where we can meet people where they are and to help those who have had limited access to regular healthcare feel more comfortable,” added Ghorbani.

For example, the Intermountain Rose Park Clinic is in one of the areas in Utah with a higher rate of uninsured people.

“We have excellent caregivers that work diligently to help our communities,” said Mikelle Moore, chief community health officer at Intermountain. “Although none of this is possible without the incredible partnership and advocacy with the schools.”

Poor student health can cause educational setbacks and interfere with learning. When students have untreated health issues, they are unable to fully focus on their schoolwork.

Research also shows that problems that emanate from poor health include a higher probability of school failure, poor levels of concentration, grade retention and higher dropout rates.

“We are so fortunate to have a partner in Intermountain Healthcare,” said Timothy Gadson III, PhD, superintendent of the Salt Lake City School District. “They provide critical support and medical care for our children and families in a welcoming and familiar environment.”

Locations for Intermountain School Clinics

Pamela Atkinson Clinic at Liberty Elementary

1078 South 300 East, Salt Lake City

Intermountain Rose Park Elementary School Clinic

1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City

For more information about Intermountain school clinics and other community health clinics and initiatives, visit intermountainhealthcare.org/communityhealth.