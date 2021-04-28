Watch
NewsHealth

Actions

Depression hits Utah harder than most places, new study shows

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 19:28:51-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Depression hits Utah harder than most places, according to a new study from a Utah-based company.

The survey from Genesight.com, a unit of research firm Myriad Genetics, 23 percent of adults in the state have received a diagnosis at some point, compared with 19 percent nationally.

The study also show people who suffer depression feel misunderstood.

According to the results released Wednesday:

  • 83% of diagnosed American adults say life would be easier if others understood what they were experiencing.
  • Nearly half (48%) of those with depression feel ashamed/embarrassed when others found out.
  • More than half (52%) of those diagnosed started a new treatment since the start of the pandemic.
  • Nearly half (42%) of those with depression said they were more likely to hear statements like: “You need to get over it/snap out of it” or “We all get sad sometimes.”
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere