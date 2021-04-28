Depression hits Utah harder than most places, new study shows

SALT LAKE CITY — Depression hits Utah harder than most places, according to a new study from a Utah-based company.
The survey from Genesight.com, a unit of research firm Myriad Genetics, 23 percent of adults in the state have received a diagnosis at some point, compared with 19 percent nationally.
The study also show people who suffer depression feel misunderstood.
According to the results released Wednesday:
- 83% of diagnosed American adults say life would be easier if others understood what they were experiencing.
- Nearly half (48%) of those with depression feel ashamed/embarrassed when others found out.
- More than half (52%) of those diagnosed started a new treatment since the start of the pandemic.
- Nearly half (42%) of those with depression said they were more likely to hear statements like: “You need to get over it/snap out of it” or “We all get sad sometimes.”