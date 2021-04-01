Four things to know about kidney health

The pandemic has shined a light on how certain medical conditions – such as kidney disease – can put a person at greater risk for severe complications from illnesses such as COVID-19.

Here are four things you need to know about your kidneys:

Kidney Disease is Silent

Kidney disease doesn’t announce itself like a heart attack. One in seven adults in the U.S. have some level of kidney disease, but sadly, only one in ten people with kidney disease are even aware they have the condition.

This creates a significant health risk because patients aren’t getting the care they need. There are steps individuals can take to help slow the progression of kidney disease. By the time symptoms become apparent, damage is often irreversible.

A quick way to evaluate your risk for kidney disease is to take the quiz at minuteforyourkidneys.org.

Declining Kidney Function Can Create More Problems

Kidneys affect the function of other organs such as your heart and lungs. Uncontrolled diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney disease, can lead to blindness, poor circulation, loss of limbs, and kidney failure. This results in the need for renal replacement therapies such as a kidney transplant or dialysis treatments.

If kidney disease progression is prevented or slowed, a patient can enjoy better health and lower healthcare costs.

“Kidneys play an extremely important role in our bodies. They clean our blood by filtering out waste products and maintaining a normal fluid and electrolyte balance. Waste products and excess fluid are removed from our bodies in the form of urine. Our kidneys also secrete important hormones that help regulate blood pressure, stimulate red blood cell production and promote strong, healthy bones,” said Chenlee Condie, RN, Intermountain Healthcare Kidney Services nurse manager.

When A Problem Becomes Chronic

You may be at risk for developing chronic kidney disease if you have diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, or a family history of kidney disease. Additionally, if you are a part of certain ethnic groups, obese, or take medications that can be harmful to kidneys such as ibuprofen and naproxen, you are at an increased risk of developing kidney disease.

Screenings Saves Lives

“Having an awareness of your risk factors is the first step, then talking to your doctor your doctor about regular screenings is the second. A simple blood and urine test can reveal how well your kidneys are functioning, and if additional action is needed. Prevention is always the best and easiest medicine,” said Condie.

It’s important to know that having kidney disease does not mean you will always progress to kidney failure. That’s why awareness, screening and treatment are vital. There are many steps you can take to maintain and/or improve kidney function. Talk to your doctor if you are at risk for kidney disease!

You can learn more about kidney disease and treatment at intermountain.org/kidney or by calling 1-833-754-3639.

