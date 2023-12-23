Heart health during the holidays

The holidays are a time of cheer and spending time with family. However, they can also be a dangerous time when it comes to heart health.

According to the American Heart Association, new research shows more people die from heart attacks during the last week of December than any other time of the year. In fact, a study from the British Medical Journal notes a 37% increase in heart attacks on Christmas eve, often in people over the age of 75.

"We are often consumed with shopping, cooking, finishing work deadlines," says Dr. Richard Ferguson, president of Black Physicians of Utah. "It leads to us often ignoring signs and symptoms of declining health."

In addition to holiday stress, the cold weather can also put your heart at risk, as your body fights to maintain it's ideal body temperature.

"Your blood vessels constrict during cold weather to keep our core [temperature] high," says Dr. Ferguson. "so we get an inflammatory response that leads to increased risk of clots."

It's also easy to dismiss certain signs of heart problems, such as shortness of breath, light-headedness, or even vomiting, after finishing the holiday feast.

"This sometimes can happen when someone says 'Oh, I just ate too much,' or 'That's heartburn'," says Dr. Ferguson. "Don't dismiss it... jaw, neck... or back pain... often middle of the back... and then discomfort or pain in [the] arm or the shoulder."

Another issue can arise when someone attributes a heart symptom to some other illness. This was seen most notably during the COVID-19 pandemic, as shortness of breath is a symptom of the virus.

"Some people were actually incurring heart attacks or early heart attack symptoms at the time," says Dr. Ferguson. "but they were attributing it to... COVID."

As for how to prevent heart attacks and preserve overall heart health, the American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week, something that can be hard to maintain during the holidays.

"You don't necessarily need to leave your family for the gym," says Dr. Ferguson. "Going for a walk [or] bowling right after... one of those meals or eating some of the leftovers."

It's also important to stay current and consistent on your medication, especially if you have history of cardiovascular problems.

"Busy holidays can make way for us skipping our meds," says Dr. Ferguson. "We need to by mindful of getting that refill... before the pharmacy closes... Try not to skip any doses."

Lastly, it's important to recognize the key five signs of a heart attack, which often include:

- Pain or discomfort in or over the chest

- Lightheadedness, nausea, or vomiting

- Jaw, neck, or back pain

- Discomfort of pain in the arm or shoulder

- Shortness of breath

The American Heart Association recommends calling 911 right away, even if you're not sure if it's a heart attack.