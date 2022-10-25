How to keep Halloween all 'treats' with no 'tricks' for Utah kids

SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of Halloween, a Utah health expert has a list of tips for parents to help keep kids safe while they have fun trick-or-treating.

There's no question that for little goblins, witches and ghouls, the treats are the best part of Halloween. MountainStar Healthcare’s Chief Nursing Executive, Jennifer Wagenaar warns parents to carefully inspect candy before kids eat it.

She also reminds parents that for the safety and health of kids, it's best to stick to only factory-wrapped treats.

Click here for a free trick or treat safety checklist

If you ever have doubts or question the safety of a certain treat, it's better to be safe than sorry. Just throw the candy out.

Looking at costume safety, Wagenaar says it's important to make sure kids' costumes and shoes are well-fitted so they can easily move. Instead of a mask, opt for makeup so kids can easily see.

Costume accessories like swords, knives or other weapons should be soft and flexible.

For extra precaution, parents could put an emergency contact information card in the child's pocket or treat bucket in case the group gets separated.

Keep in mind that sometimes a picture-perfect costume is not made with high-quality materials, making it very flammable.

Wagenaar explained that on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Stay in a group and make sure a responsible adult is accompanying children while they go trick-or-treating.

In addition, use reflective strips or tape, glowsticks, flashlights or another light source to ensure vehicles and other people can see trick-or-treaters as they cross streets.