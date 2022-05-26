Keeping kids safe from window falls

As temperatures warm up, safety experts at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital are offering child safety tips to prevent accidental falls from open windows.

“Open windows allow fresh spring air to circulate our homes, but they can be a hidden fall hazard for children,” said Jessica Strong, community health director at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “Window screens often give way to tiny hands pressing on them, and the consequences can be tragic. It’s important to remember that window screens may keep bugs out, but they don’t keep kids in.”

Nationwide, nearly 15,000 children are injured by falling out of windows every year. These accidents happen to children in Utah and surrounding states, and often occur when they lean against window screens.

Window screens are designed to easily pop out in case of a fire or other emergency to help people easily escape, and give way with moderate pressure.

“The best way to keep children safe from window falls is to keep them away from open windows,” Strong said. “There are a number of precautions that can be taken, but it’s important to remember there is no substitute for adult supervision. Most window falls occur when children are alone.”

Here are some other tips for preventing window falls:



Keep windows closed and locked.

Before opening a window, make sure it is inaccessible to children.

Keep furniture or anything children can climb on away from windows.

Teach children only to open windows with permission and help from adults.

Consider installing window locks, guards, or other safety equipment to prevent children from opening windows too wide — or at all — without help from an adult.