Learning to 'LiVe Well' with the help of Intermoutnain Healthcare

For people trying to improve their health, weight is often used to judge their progress. Intermountain Healthcare LiVe Well Centers offer a Bariatric Surgery Success program that looks beyond the scale with multitude comprehensive lifestyle assessments which gives people a more accurate look at their overall health.

Using state-of-the-art fitness testing, caregivers can get precise measurements of a person’s body composition and metabolic rate. Using that information counselors, nutritionists and exercise specialists develop a more personalized plan which meets people’s individual needs and goals. The LiVe Well Centers’ team of experts then works together to motivate, educate and inspire those in the program.

Meagon Lewis, a general surgery medical assistant at Park City Hospital, used the LiVe Well Center’s program before and after having gastric bypass surgery to help her lose weight. She says the program was more than just working out.

“The classes I took taught me a lot about what to eat, portion control, and the psychological reasons we choose unhealthy food,” said Lewis. “No one expects perfection but knowing the information helped me make better choices all around.”

Over the years Lewis had tried several different diet plans and programs which never seemed to work long term. Before going to the LiVe Well Center and having her surgery Lewis said she had trouble moving around and underwent several back surgeries.

In the last two years she’s lost 150 pounds and gone from a size 22 to a size 8. She says it wasn’t always easy.

“That’s what I love about the program is it’s not about perfection, if you do well 90 percent of the time and trip up you just keep moving forward,” said Lewis. “While I started out just being able to walk for my exercises, now I enjoy hiking, kayaking, and even made my own gym at home.”

Along with nutrition classes, Lewis says a major factor in her success was meeting with exercise physiologist Nick Francis who works at the Park City LiVe Well Center. He helped develop a workout plan which fit her needs and physical abilities.

“Not everyone starts at the same fitness level and a variety of factors determine how much your body can do without pain or exacerbating injuries,” said Francis. “We determine what exercises a person can handle and as they progress, we change things as needed to meet their goals.”

Intermountain LiVe Well Centers are located in Park City, Salt Lake City, Ogden, St. George, and Utah Valley. They all offer full package health programs which have a variety of services and people can choose which services best fit their needs. For more information on the Intermountain LiVe Well Centers click here.