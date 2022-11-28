Mental health and the holidays

The holidays are all about celebration, but for people suffering from depression, anxiety or grief, celebrations can sometimes feel like a salt in a wound. But there are things that can help you or a loved one cope through what can be a tough time.

“It;s great that there are so many resources available to people in crisis,” says Doug Thomas, Community Health Director for Intermountain Healthcare.

Thomas works to make Intermountain Healthcare’s services available to the community, and he knows what many call the happiest time of the year can feel opposite for those struggling.

“It's true the holidays can sometimes be triggers for some people…especially if you've lost someone in the past or you're just struggling and not feeling connected,” said Thomas.

If that sounds like you...you are not alone. In fact, you may have more company among neighbors in Utah.

Between five and six women per 100,000 in America commit suicide every year. In Utah, it’s about nine per 100,000.

For men in America, about 22 per 100,000 kill themselves in a year. In Utah it’s almost 33 per 100,000.

Part of Thomas’ work is about trying to save those men and women.

“We have an app called the myStrength app that anyone can download and be self-guided through kind of self-help, therapy based, evidence-based practices to help someone who may be struggling with anxiety, sleep, or pain or depression, or family issues and relationships,” said Thomas.

For young people and first responders, the SafeUT app also provides access to help, as does the hotline 988. But Thomas makes it clear that apps and phone lines aren’t everything.

“If you have insurance, you can call the navigation line, and they'll find you a provider that takes your insurance. But if you don't, there are providers available as well.”

And just as you might persuade a loved one to get help for an injury or a virus, sometimes it takes an outside observer to notice someone is suffering with a mental illness. “They’re talking about dying, they're talking about giving away prized possessions. They're feeling like a burden. Those are signs that they might be struggling, and you can call and get resources and help and ideas on how you can intervene,” said Thomas.