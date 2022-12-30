'Mindfulness' to avoid overeating during the holidays

SALT LAKE CITY — The holidays tend to go hand-in-hand with overeating, especially overindulging in foods that’ll pack on the pounds.

Mental health experts say a lot of that has to do with how people manage stress this time of year.

Christopher Drake, a Mindset Coach and Therapist at Pathway 2 Wellness in Utah teaches his patients through one-on-one sessions and workshops about how to employ a technique called mindfulness to help with the aforementioned.

Mindfulness allows people to be in the moment and feel more intensely connected to their minds, bodies, and surroundings.

Drake shares some behavioral tips with FOX 13 News that people can try to stave-off mindless eating.

He says to “put your utensils down between bites.” That will help you be present and involved with what’s happening around you including conversations.

“A lot of times we can get involved in putting our meal together and sitting in front of the TV. And we’ve shoveled that meal in before we’ve noticed it’s even gone,” Drake explains.

Drake also advises people to drink water before they eat food because oftentimes people are dehydrated, which can be mistaken for hunger.

It’s not just about behavioral changes, it’s about mindset shifts.

That can be done through neurolinguistics, according to Drake. He says people should pay attention to the language they use to talk about themselves and use positive affirmations, known as “I am” statements.

Drake also recommends gratitude journaling. He says to write down three things each morning that you’re grateful for, to help you feel more grounded.