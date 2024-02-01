One-year certificate program hopes to ease burden on therapists

CEDAR CITY, Utah — This March, Southern Utah University (SUU) in Cedar City will start offering a new, one-year program through its Community Workforce and Development Office where people can earn a Behavioral Health Foundations Certificate.

“Much of the certificate came about because of that recognized need to support therapists who are licensed at the top of their field,” explained Grant Corser, Associate Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Corser, also a psychology professor, said faculty have been working intensively on creating this course since July 2023. SUU earned grant dollars from the state that allowed them to hire two faculty members who are responsible for overseeing the new program.

The three-course curriculum is not only designed for busy adults but for those who have no prior education or experience working in behavioral health.

The program teaches students industry basics including Introduction to Behavioral Health Careers, Personal Preparation for a Behavioral Health Career, and Virtual Job Shadowing.

“They’ll learn the skills and knowledge that will allow them to support, but not replace, and not really overly participate in the therapeutic process,” Corser explained.

People who complete the program won’t have the credentials necessary to treat someone, but they’ll be able to help a therapist with certain administrative responsibilities such as patient intake.

Ultimately, this will help free up more time for therapists so they can see more patients.

The certificate program is one of the many ways the State of Utah is trying to coordinate its public and private sectors to improve behavioral health services. In January, top health officials unveiled Utah’s Behavioral Health Master Plan, which acts as a tool to guide system reform.