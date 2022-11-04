Protect your family from the "silent killer"

This is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week. The invisible gas is often called the “silent killer.” If it gets concentrated in the space you occupy, it can kill you before you are able to react. But there are things you can do as a homeowner to keep your family safe.

"They probably didn't have much longer. It was a good save today,” said Weber County Battalion Chief Casey Naef.

Three people were found unconscious when crews arrived the morning of April 23 in West Haven.

"There was a car in the garage that was running. We don't know how long that car had been running. As far as we could tell it could be as long as last night,” said Naef.

Intermountain Healthcare Hyperbaric Specialist Dr. Lindell Weaver knows it happens a lot.

“In Utah we have about 400-500 cases per year we think of which my department between two hospitals, treats about 50.

The bottom line – carbon monoxide detectors should be in every home.

“These are about $25. And they are going to detect carbon monoxide. However, they are not going to go off until your blood level is 10%,” said Weaver.

10 percent may suffice for most people, but a pregnant woman or someone with other health issues needs something better.

Weaver likes to use something a little stronger to pick up CO dangers. “These alarms - I personally travel with these alarms. You know, your listeners might be aware of a carbon monoxide event at the Sandals Resort in the Caribbean."

That was on May 6. Three Americans were found unresponsive in their private villa at an all-inclusive Bahamas resort.

Sandals told FOX News, "CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and although not mandated in any Caribbean destination where we operate, detectors will be installed in all guest rooms throughout the portfolio."

In Utah in April and in the Bahamas in May – the culprits were things most people live with daily.

“So any fuel that burns like natural gas in the home. Or in an automobile gasoline, what have you - anything that burns produces carbon monoxide. If that gas is not vented properly, it can get into the living space and poison people,” said Weaver.

There are two key things you can to do stay safe. Install carbon monoxide detectors with fresh batteries on every floor of your home, and get your furnace inspected before winter kicks in.