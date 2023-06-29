Study cites skin cancer rates in Utah as being the highest in the country

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are falling short in how they protect their skin from the sun as a new study has revealed the Beehive State has the highest rates of melanoma in the country.

A new study by "QuoteWizard by LendingTree" analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over two, four-year periods before giving Utah the ranking.

Melanoma is a very serious type of skin cancer and exposure can be increased when people are under intense UV radiation such as sunlight.

“I don’t think it really surprises me," explained Tammy Stump, a visiting instructor in the Department of Dermatology at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City. "Since I began work in the area a little over a decade ago, Utah has been consistently high for rates of skin cancer including melanoma.”

Stump said that can be attributed to additional risk factors in Utah that are out of our control including high elevation and the larger population of fair-skinned people.

However, FOX 13 News asked Stump about factors within individuals' control such as the use of sunscreen.

“Sunscreen is definitely an important tool that we have, but its efficacy is really going to depend on how well people put it on,” Stump remarked.

Typically, she said people put on a layer that’s too thin to prevent burns. She recommended one ounce, equivalent to a shot glass, worth of sunscreen to cover the body adequately. Also, it must be applied at least 15 minutes prior to sun exposure.

Stump also urged people to combine sun protection methods such as hat-wearing or seeking shade while outdoors.

Checking your skin regularly for any irregularities will help, too. Stump emphasized maintaining close communication with a doctor to get a professional’s perspective to stay healthy and burn-free while enjoying the outdoor lifestyle.

Sunburns are not only a danger in the summer, with the possibility to burn a challenge that's year-round. However, Stump explained the window for burning is extended during the summer months, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.