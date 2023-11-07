University of Utah student is top ten finalist for 2023 CNN Hero of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY — A student at the University of Utah has been selected as one of the top ten CNN 2023 Heroes for his humanitarian work in his home country of Ghana.

Osei Boateng is a studying for a Master's Degree in Business Creation, but has already founded and serves as Executive Director of OKB Hope Foundation, an organization dedicated to provide access to quality and affordability healthcare to Ghanaians, regardless of their socioeconomic condition.

His organization provides clinical care and medicine for those suffering from life-threatening illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes, using Hope Health vans to provide access to care.

Since February of 2022, OKB has served over 5,000 Ghanaians in 52 rural communities.

"I started this foundation because I experienced healthcare disparities where a lot of my community members had to travel several miles for healthcare, with no guarantee of getting seen by a healthcare provider. I lost both my auntie and grandmother to this healthcare inefficiency," said Boateng.

OKB also helps Ghanaians with malaria prevention by providing drinkable water and essential hospital supplies and treatments.

To empower communities, they educate underserved populations to be advocates for their own healthcare.

In addition to direct clinical work, OKB works with health institutions on research and development, and offer counseling services and education on mental health.

Boateng says he hopes to ease healthcare disparities in his native Ghana and around the world.

"Every time we delay in getting healthcare to these individuals, a mother, a father, a son, a daughter pays with their lives."

Go HERE to vote for him as the CNN Hero of the Year, and to learn more about OKB.