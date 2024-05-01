Utah nonprofit helps businesses reimagine workplace wellness

SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us have heard a coworker talk about being stressed, burned out or struggling with work-life balance.

According to an American Psychological Association 2023 Work in America Survey, 77 percent of workers reported experiencing work-related stress in the last month.

Local nonprofit Utah Worksite Wellness Council has been working for years to address these types of workplace challenges.

Throughout the year, the group offers several events that educate, as well as provide resources and networking opportunities to organizations that are looking to upgrade, reimagine or create a workplace wellness program.

Recently, the nonprofit recently held its annual conference at the Viridian Event Center in West Jordan. About 150 people participated in the two-day event that offered workshops, exhibitors, and speakers.

“We’re trying to help reduce healthcare costs and ultimately make individuals avoid chronic illness. That’s our end goal,” explained Heidi Strickland, a member of the Utah Worksite Wellness Council for 13 years.

The group is run by volunteers like Strickland, who has worked in the workplace wellness industry for 16 years.

In today’s world, that requires employers to offer more than just programs that benefit an employee’s physical health. Demand is there for mental and emotional help, too. For that reason, Strickland has noticed a trend in employers offering more holistic, workplace wellness plans.

“They’re leaning into their demographic, and it’s not a one size all fits approach,” Strickland said. “It’s work-life balance. It’s taking care of burnout and trying to prevent individuals from feeling like they can’t balance it all.”

She claimed employees are looking for new jobs daily and think that might help them fix their issues.

However, she says a career change won’t always help solve their problems. People need to invest time in themselves, too. Establishing boundaries, prioritizing self-care, as well as working out the mind and body are good places to start.