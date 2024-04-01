Utah officials have a warning as measles cases rise nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's health leaders have a warning as measles cases have risen nationwide and families head out of state for spring break.

In total, 97 measles cases were reported in 17 states as of March 28.

While the illness has not yet been reported in Utah, cases have been documented in neighboring states of Arizona and California, as well as popular vacation destinations such as Florida and New York.

By comparison, only 58 cases were reported for the entire year of 2023.

Officials are especially concerned due to the contagious nature of the illness. It is so contagious that if one person is infected, nine out of ten people around them will also become sick if they are not vaccinated or have immunity from prior illness.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement Monday, urging Utahns to be vaccinated against the virus.

“The MMR vaccine has been used since the early 1970s and has saved millions of lives and prevented significant suffering around the globe,” said Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the Utah DHHS. “The MMR vaccine is safe and effective. Decades of careful research has shown the benefits of being vaccinated against measles far outweigh any risks the vaccine may pose."

Officials praised the effectiveness of the vaccine, saying it is 97% accurate against measles when two doses are given.

The MMR vaccine also protects against mumps and rubella in addition to measles. Most people receive the first dose of the vaccine as a baby and the second dose when they are between the ages of four and six years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC officials previously reported that the majority of cases being reported are being seen in unvaccinated children one-year-old and younger and those who traveled internationally.

Symptoms of measles include a runny nose, cough, rash, red and watery eyes and white spots on the inside of the cheeks, experts explained.

In extreme cases, the disease can lead to diarrhea, ear infections, pneumonia, brain infection, seizures and death.