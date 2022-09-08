Utah ranks third healthiest in the country according to new study

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is the third healthiest state in the country according to a new report released by NiceRx, which used factors such as obesity rates, cigarette and alcohol use, exercise rates, and healthy diets to make this assessment.

This State Health Index also used measures such as fitness class searches and percentages of people who reported their health as "excellent" when putting together the study, as well as how often respondents ate their vegetables and state life expectancy rates.

Utah ranked the lowest in the country in binge drinking at 10.5 percent, a factor contributing to their high health score.

According to the study, Washington is the healthiest state in the country, followed by Massachusetts.

Read the complete study here.

