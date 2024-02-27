Utahns recovering from addiction use yoga to balance life

SALT LAKE CITY — For people recovering from addiction, the healing process can be complicated. While medications and behavioral therapies can help break the cycle, Utahns are finding success through the ancient practice of yoga.

Over the last 14 years, Taralee Trammell has been teaching yoga to people in recovery treatment centers.

“Their ability to cope and deal with things has expanded. The problem is the same, but they can deal with it on a higher level,” Trammell said.

During that time, she also started a business, "A Balanced Life," to not only bring yoga services to treatment centers, but to corporations, senior centers, and beyond.

Trammell invited FOX 13 News to one of her classes at Synchronicities in Sandy.

“So, when I teach yoga, I try to have the atmosphere nice and calm,” she explained. “And sometimes I sage people so they feel calm with just loving energy from the universe.”

Breathwork exercises were then performed, followed by a meditative experience that uses instruments to heal, also referred to as a sound bath.

While she has noticed its positive impact on the stress and anxiety of her clients, yoga continues to serve an important role in her recovery journey from alcohol.

“I’m slowing my mind, and spirit, and everything down, and I can manage and deal with everything that’s going on, or, at least, right after yoga for a little bit,” Trammell reflected.

Currently, Trammell has 15 certified yoga instructors who work for her. Diane Christensen-Fife is among them who helps teach at treatment centers.

“The yoga practice is a place where you can maybe find what you’re trying to do with other substances," Christensen-Fife said. "You’re just trying to find peace or to fix pain. You’re trying to fill a hole.”

Christensen-Fife left her corporate job in 2016 to teach and practice yoga full-time.

“I can be on this two-by-six mat in my own space, and the rest of the world just disappears," she reflected.

Personal growth is why people turn to the yoga mat, too, so they can be better equipped to handle life’s challenges.

“Even if it’s five minutes a day, you’ll notice that your patterns will change, and your nutrition will change. And you’ll start to make different choices,” said Megan Wilson, who has been teaching yoga and integrated mindfulness for the last 4-5 years.

While these women have seen the benefits of yoga, scientific studies also show that it’s a promising treatment for people recovering from addiction. However, researchers say yoga must be used with other therapies since substance abuse disorders tend to be more complex and can involve factors like genetics.