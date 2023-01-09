Utahns welcome 2023 by reevaluating their relationship with alcohol

SALT LAKE CITY — Dry January isn't an accurate way to describe the weather in Utah this month, but the term doesn’t have anything to do with mother nature.

It’s about giving-up alcohol for 31 days.

Dry January first began as a public health initiative from Alcohol Change UK in 2012 and has grown in popularity since then worldwide.

In Utah, Mark Hymas is trying it out for the first time and says a few of his friends are doing it, too.

“I thought, what a great way to start off the new year, especially after the holiday season having families and parties and things like that," he explained.

According to Dr. Elizabeth Howell, a professor of psychiatry with the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, “it gives you a chance to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol.”

FOX 13 News talked with Howell about the health benefits a person could reap after taking a month-long break from booze.

She says people will likely experience some health benefits but will be milder, including better sleep quality, mood, and feeling healthier overall.

Although Hymas has only participated in dry January for a little more than a week, he says he has gotten higher-quality sleep.

However, Howell says dry January isn’t for everyone, especially for those who imbibe regularly. They may develop alcohol withdrawal syndrome, which can be life-threatening for some people.

Howell encourages people to consult with a doctor before taking part in dry January and seek medical help if they start to feel sick.

If you’re interested in learning about alcohol’s impact on your health, Howell recommends this free resource.