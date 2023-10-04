'El Mercadito' at Weber State celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

OGDEN, Utah — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and students at Weber State University are using this as an opportunity to showcase their culture at school. They created a special two-day market — called “El Mercadito” — on display on Oct. 2 and 3, with vendors sharing pieces from different Latin countries, set up at the atrium inside the Shepherd Union at the university.

“Sometimes we need that sense of belonging, so we want to make sure that students can see that we’re bringing the community in,” said Neftali Castaneda, the vice president of diversity and unity at Weber State.

It’s a way to make students feel at home while educating others about Hispanic heritage.

“It is very important to me,” explained Castaneda. “I moved from Mexico in 2019 to Ogden, and at first it was kind of lonely, until I met with a lot of students here, especially from my community.”

It’s by the students, for the students. The market started last year when student leaders at Weber State, like Castaneda, decided to do something to help others feel like their culture is valued. And that has left a lasting impact for many students.

“We had a vendor who was selling leather goods, and where I’m from and where my family is from is León, Guanajuato, which is known for its leather goods,” said Yuritzi Jamileth Rosas Hernandez, a student in her third year at Weber State. “So when I was coming to the union, I got hit with that smell and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I felt like I was transported back, and my family and I were in Mexico and just like that beautiful memory of like everywhere you go it smells like leather, and it almost brought me to tears.”

The event was hosted by the university’s Centers for Belonging and Cultural Engagement. Along with the stalls was a live band performing, along with a traditional Mexican folk dancer who is a student at Weber State.

“Representing my culture by also influencing others to represent their culture has been an honor and has really helped me,” said Jennifer Duenaz.

“I feel that I belong; I feel that I can see my community coming to Weber State. This is very special to me. I just wish we could have this more often,” added Castaneda.

Weber State plans to host more Hispanic Heritage Month events through October, to help community members and students learn about their culture and other cultures as well.