How the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is involved in underage drinking prevention

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Protecting kids' healthy, developing brains from the harms of alcohol is one of the most important things The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) does.

Tiffany Clason, Executive Director of DABC, says a child's healthy brain is the key to their future. It determines who they are, impacting their ability to reach their full potential.

Parents Empowered's underage drinking prevention initiative is a statewide effort with multiple public and private partners, and parents, working together to keep kids healthy and safe.

The public education campaign benefits from the support of the state legislature as well as local community leaders and businesses, prevention experts, the State Board of Education, PTA, etc., all collaborating together to promote kids' bright futures.

But above all these partners, parents are most important and are ultimately the solution. In fact, research tells us parents are the #1 reason kids don't drink.

Parents Empowered recommends important prevention skills of bonding, boundaries and monitoring.

You can learn more at ParentsEmpowered.org.