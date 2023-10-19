Watch Now
1 dead, 3 others critically injured in Wayne County car crash

Posted at 8:42 AM, Oct 19, 2023
WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is warning that travelers should expect "major delays" in Wayne County after a car crash that killed one person and injured three others.

The crash happened on State Route 24 at milepost 119 just before 8:30 a.m.

UHP reported a sedan and a small pickup truck collided in the area head on. What caused the crash is still under investigation.

One person died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Three other people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, UHP stated.

Drivers should expect "major delays" for the next few hours as officials investigate and clean up the crash.

