1 dead, 3 others critically injured in Wayne County car crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is warning that travelers should expect "major delays" in Wayne County after a car crash that killed one person and injured three others.

The crash happened on State Route 24 at milepost 119 just before 8:30 a.m.

Troopers are on scene of a fatal crash on SR-24 at mile post 119 in Wayne County. Please use an alternate route around the area for the next couple of hours as Troopers investigate the crash. pic.twitter.com/GCckO2st4t — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) October 19, 2023

UHP reported a sedan and a small pickup truck collided in the area head on. What caused the crash is still under investigation.

One person died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Three other people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, UHP stated.

Drivers should expect "major delays" for the next few hours as officials investigate and clean up the crash.