1 dead, 5 homes evacuated after police spike stolen vehicle, crashing into homes

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead and five homes evacuated after West Valley City police spiked a stolen vehicle that crashed into a home, causing a gas leak.

According to West Valley City Public Information Officer Roxeanne Vainuku, at around 8:30 p.m. police spotted a stolen vehicle on 3100 South Redwood Road and began following it in an unmarked car.

After making a turn to go westbound into a neighborhood, three people exited the vehicle. When police took two into custody, the driver returned to the car and drove away when a police office threw spike strips in front of the stolen vehicle.

After being spiked, the vehicle then lost control and crashed through the yard of two homes, destroying the front room of the second home. The car eventually struck a person before finally crashing into a third yard and stopped when it struck a vehicle.

The person struck a 24-year-old man, who was declared deceased on the scene.

Police reportedly did not pursue the vehicle after spiking it, only approaching after when the driver exited the vehicle and surrendered to police, who then took him into custody.

Because one of the homes struck by the vehicle had its gas meter sheared off. Five nearby homes were evacuated as crews worked to contain the gas leak, eventually having to tear up the road in the process.

The driver was a 15-year-old male, and the two passengers taken into custody were a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female.

While the struck individual did not live in any of the homes affected but did live in the area.