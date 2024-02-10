1 dead after wrong-way crash near I-80

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a crash Friday night in Salt Lake City just off Interstate 80.

Salt Lake City Police said the "high-speed" crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at 120 S. 5600 West, which is just south of an overpass that crosses I-80. The area also has a "diverging diamond" interchange between 5600 West and the on-ramps and off-ramps to I-80 in both directions.

Investigators determined that a silver Infiniti was traveling north, but went into the southbound lanes. The Infiniti swerved and hit a red Kia that was southbound. The Infiniti rolled, and the driver was trapped inside.

A medical helicopter was brought in as the driver had suffered critical injuries, but the driver died despite lifesaving efforts.

The driver of the Kia and the passenger of the Infiniti were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials identified the deceased driver as 19-year-old Wilber Cardenas. They said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The response and investigation caused 5600 West to close temporarily late Friday night.