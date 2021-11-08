1 dead in fatal Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY — At least one person was killed Monday in an early morning crash in Salt Lake City.

Police say they are currently investigating the accident in the area of 750 West North Temple Street.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area between 600-800 West.

Due to the accident, UTA trains are currently not running between the Jackson/Euclid and North Temple stations. Commuters are told to expect possible delays system-wide.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story