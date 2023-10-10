1 dead in plane crash off Legacy Parkway in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — One person was killed Tuesday morning when a plane crashed off Legacy Parkway in Centerville.

WATCH: Take a LIVE look below as officials respond to crash:

Officials say two people were aboard the plane when it went down before noon in a field near the 1500 North exit. The condition of the other person on the plane was not made available.

The National Transportation Safety Board has a team en route to the crash site.

Traffic on the highway has been slowed near the crash, but there are lane closures.

