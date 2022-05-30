1 dead in Salt Lake City apartment fire

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed and several injured after an overnight fire engulfed a Salt Lake City apartment building early Monday.

People who lived in the Silverado Apartments said they heard an explosion at around 2 a.m. before the fire began.

Flames were burning the front of the building and the first floor by the time fire crews arrived at the apartments at 243 East and 300 South.

One person was found dead at the scene, while two others suffered burns during the fire. Three firefighters were also injured, although the extent of their injuries is unknown.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway, while residents of the building were taken by UTA bus to a shelter.

