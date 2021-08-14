1 injured in helicopter rough landing

MAGNA — Two individuals were involved in a rough helicopter landing on the Kennecott mountainside between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

According to Unified Fire, the helicopter was quite difficult to locate and required a good amount of hiking to reach.

One person was injured and taken by helicopter to a hospital but is reported to be in stable condition. The other felt well enough to hike down with responders.

The helicopter was small and privately owned. The cause of the crash is now being investigated.