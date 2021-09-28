1 killed, 4 critically injured in collision with cement mixer truck near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — One person was killed and four others were critically injured when the SUV they were riding in collided with a heavy construction vehicle on state Route 56 west of Cedar City on Tuesday morning.

Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News Scene of a collision involving a Ford SUV and a concrete mixer truck at the intersection of Iron Springs Road and SR-56, Cedar City, Utah

The incident, which was reported shortly after 10 a.m., occurred at the intersection of SR-56 and Iron Springs Road. It involved a white Ford Explorer and a large concrete mixer truck that was carrying a load of wet cement mix.

The Ford’s driver had been attempting to turn left onto SR-56 from Iron Springs Road when the vehicle was struck by the westbound truck, witnesses said at the scene.

Cedar City Police Lt. Jimmy Roden told Cedar City News at the scene that the cause of the collision is still under investigation, but he did confirm that there were five people inside the SUV at the time of the crash.

