1 killed in crash on I-70 near Colorado border

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a crash on I-70 Westbound at Milepost 222 near Cisco, Utah.

According to a press release from the department of public safety, the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. after a Kia SUV traveling in the wrong direction, eastbound in the westbound lanes, hit a box truck head on.

Both vehicles caught fire and the occupants of the truck were able to get out safely.

The driver of the Kia died on scene.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

Colorado Fire and Emergency personal responded to the scene and have been in contact with the Utah Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Team.