1 killed in Salt Lake City accident

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a deadly vehicle accident in Salt Lake City on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have shut down 2100 East in both directions at 1300 South due to the accident. The road closure is expected to last for several hours.

The identity of the person killed, or whether they were in a vehicle or walking near the street, has not been released.

Salt Lake City Police Department officials ask drivers to stay away from the area so teams can investigate the accident.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story