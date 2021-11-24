$10,000 reward offered for info on deadly Millcreek hit & run as community mourns tragic loss

MILLCREEK, Utah — A large reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a hit-and-run that took the life of a woman in Millcreek last month.

According to Unified Police, Barbara Dwyer was crossing Highland Drive at the Luck Lane intersection (about 3450 South) on October 29 around 7 a.m. when she was hit and killed. She was in the crosswalk when she was hit.

“Barbara’s family deserves to know who did this and what the circumstances were,” said Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police Department.

Sgt. Cutler says detectives are looking for a newer model white Toyota RAV4 hybrid that was seen leaving the scene heading southbound on Highland Drive. The vehicle likely has (or had) front-end damage.

Can you help?@UPDSL detectives are looking for a white Toyota RAV4 involved in a deadly hit & run that took the life of Barbara Dwyer.



Dwyer was killed while crossing Highland Drive (in the crosswalk) in @MillcreekUT on October 29th at 7 a.m.



“Someone had to have known that they hit her,” said Sgt. Cutler. “There was going to be damage to that vehicle. Either there’s still damage, or that damage has been fixed.”

Dwyer had just started working a new job. She resided at an assisted living facility a few blocks away from the area where she was hit.

“People come up to me every day asking if there’s any new information and what’s going on, and I think her family, us in this community, we all just really want closure,” said Brock Crosby, the executive director at The Wentworth Assisted Living Facility. “We all just can’t fathom how someone could just drive away and just leave someone on the street like that.”

Crosby says Dwyer had come a long way in a short amount of time and will be deeply missed by many.

“I’ve been in the industry for 14 years and out of all the deaths I’ve had to deal with, this has been the hardest one,” said Crosby. “She was so happy and attentive with staff and residents and just cared for everyone’s wellbeing.”

Residents and staff at The Wentworth held a vigil and balloon release for Dwyer a few days after her death.

The Wentworth at East Millcreek

“Things will never be the same, and just hopefully we can get answers,” said Crosby.

An anonymous donor has put forth a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person involved in this deadly hit-and-run. If you have information, contact Unified Police.

“It’s a huge incentive, especially this time of year,” said Sgt. Cutler. “If you know something, we’re looking at potential people in auto body shops that maybe fixed a vehicle like this recently, maybe somebody you knew, that you saw this vehicle, that you know who drives this vehicle.”