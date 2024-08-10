10 year-old child injured after microburst lifts bounce house in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A 10 year-old child was seriously injured after microburst winds sent a bounce house into the air Friday afternoon outside the Dimple Dell Recreation Center.

Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation tells FOX 13 News that the incident happened around 3:00 PM. It was the last day of the summer children's camps, so the center had brought in a bounce house and other items as part of a big send off.

However, microburst winds started to pick up, prompting staff to evacuate the children out of the bounce house. Unfortunately, the last child, who is 10 years-old, was unable to fully exit when the winds had lifted the bounce house into the air. This resulted in the child being trapped underneath.

Staff, and a passing neighbor, acted quickly to get the child out and immediately call 911. Other children also sustained minor injuries as a result of the commotion.

Salt Lake City Parks and Recreation says they immediately informed all of the parents of the incident, and have been following up with them on the children's conditions.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.