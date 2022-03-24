100,000 Ukrainian refugees set to enter U.S., but few expected in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — With millions of Ukrainians fleeing their country during the war with Russia, the White House announced plans Thursday to welcome up to 100,000 refugees to the U.S., but few will find their way to Utah, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

"The United States and the European Union are also coordinating closely to ensure that these efforts, and other forms of humanitarian admission or transfers, are complementary and provide much-needed support to Ukraine's neighbors," the White House's statement read.

According to DWS, refugees will enter the country through a variety of channels, including the U.S. resettlement program, immigrant and non-immigrant visas and other pathways, but they don't currently expect to see a large number of Ukrainians in Utah in the immediate future.

DWS spokesperson Becky Wickstrom said circumstances could change as the situation progresses and more information and instructions become available.

In addition to the plan to welcome refugees, the federal government will provide $1 billion in funding for humanitarian assistance for those affected by the war, including funds for food, shelter, clean water, and medical supplies.