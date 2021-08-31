$10K reward offered for information in Moab double murder

MOAB, Utah — A local business contractor has offered a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) involved in the South Mesa Double Homicide.

Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were found dead on August 18, 2021 at a camp site in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains.

The two women were last seen on Friday August 13, 2021 around 9:00-9:30 p.m. leaving Woody’s Bar in Moab, Utah.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Utah State Bureau of Investigations on the homicide investigation.

The local business contractor, who wishes to remain anonymous, reached out to the Grand County Sheriff’s to offer a $10,000 reward for any person providing pertinent information to the assist in the arrest and conviction of person(s) involved in the murders.



The sheriff's office said in the event such information is provided by multiple people, the $10,000 reward will be split evenly.

The sheriff's office emphasized not to leave pertinent tips on social media. If you have information to assist in this case you are encouraged to call Grand County Sheriff’s Office (435) 259-8115. If you do get an answer please leave a detailed message and an investigator will call you back.