11 West High football players sign to D-1 schools in historic signing day

SALT LAKE CITY — Viliata Tua’one, a Defensive Back on the West High School football team, recently signed with Idaho State University.

“You play football, you kind of forget about those things that you're going through," he said.

Tua'one is one of 11 West High football players who were recruited by Division I schools on one of the team’s biggest signing days ever.

“We had a lot of parents pass away and a couple of shootings where a couple of kids passed away and so it wasn't easy," said Solovi. "But you know, I think just the hard work and sacrifice these families and players, it really goes to them.”

“Our community back in the past wasn't so good," he said. "To see all these kids come out of this specific school, I feel like, man, it gives other kids opportunities and gives them confidence of, 'Oh, I can do that.'"

Julius Tikoisuva, a Running Back and Safety for West High heading to Idaho State University next year, saw football as a pathway to a better life.

“I see football as an outlet for me to free education," he said. "I was told that from a young age too, so that's really why I kept pushing for it.”

The Panthers' football team was completely turned around when Olosaa Solovi Jr., known by his students as "Coach June," became head coach just a few years ago, the young athletes all said.

“I'm an alumnus here," said Solovi. "I live in the neighborhood. We came in with the slogan to ‘Restore the roar.’”

Most of the players will be spreading out all over the country next year, but one school recruited not one, not two, but four West High players.

“It's really unheard of to have, like, four kids going to one D-1 school," said Solovi. "But I think the new head coach, Coach Hawkins from Idaho State, he wanted chemistry.”

Going pro feels like a dream within reach to Oklahoma State-bound Sesi Vailahi, a Safety on West High's football team.

“I did get a little feeling after watching the Super Bowl," he said. "It was just crazy how, like, going to college now, and then you actually have a chance to play at the next level after college.”

Without Coach June, the players don’t know if they could have gotten football scholarships.

“He makes sure we go to class," said Tua'one. "I feel like he's the right man. He brings the right people to this coaching staff and so without him, none of us would be in this position.”

Coach June won’t take any of the credit.

