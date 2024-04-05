11-year-old Utah boy makes drumming dreams reality

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — At just 11 years old, Bronx Sandoval from Taylorsville is not your everyday fifth grader. From the tender age of four, Bronx has been honing his skill at the drum kit.

In Bronx's words, "My name is Bronx, Roy Sandoval. I play drums," a craft he has dedicated nearly seven years to, counting it as “almost my whole career basically.”

His passion has only grown and now he's gearing up to tour with the artist "PHIX."

Bronx's commitment to his art involves spending three to five hours daily practicing in his basement. His proficiency is such that he can listen to a song he's never heard before and play it back almost instantaneously.

Bronx's journey began with playing pots and pans with chopsticks, inspired by watching Travis Barker on YouTube, which led to his father buying him his first drum set.

The thrill of playing in front of people and touring is what Bronx identifies as the best part of being a drummer. His unusual path caught the eye of "PHIX" during a Salt Lake City meet and greet, leading to an invitation to tour—an offer Bronx could hardly refuse. “

Yeah. It's crazy," he reflected. "Because I'm only 11. Usually when you’re touring you’re like 20 or 30, a little bit older. It’s crazy."

Despite his young age, Bronx boasts an Instagram channel, drum sponsorship, and merchandise of his own.

His schedule on the road is balanced with homeschooling, with math being his favorite subject for its applicability to drumming.

His resume includes performances with bands like "ModSun" and "Meet Me At The Altar," but a notable highlight was sharing the stage with "Machine Gun Kelly" at the USANA Amphitheater two years ago.

Machine Gun Kelly’s drummer, Rook, is not only Bronx’s favorite drummer, they share the same hairstyle.

Bronx’s father, Josh Sandoval, who doubles as his manager and drum tech, marvels at his son’s innate musical talent and determination.

"He told me one day he wanted to be the best drummer in the world," he said. "And I don't doubt it.”

Despite Bronx’s dedication, Josh ensures his son also engages in typical childhood activities, such as playing basketball.

Bronx's drumming is characterized by a power and finesse unusual for his age, leading to the occasional cracked cymbal, even though they are high-quality Zildjians.

Those interested in witnessing Bronx's remarkable talent can catch him and "PHIX" on their national tour, which includes a stop in Salt Lake at "The Depot" on June 11th, running from the end of April to October.