120,000 chickens killed in massive Cache County barn fire

LEWISTON, Utah — Thousands of chickens were killed in a Cache County barn fire Tuesday that caused over one million dollars worth of damage.

In total, around 120,000 chickens were killed in the fire.

The fire sparked at Oakdell Egg Farms in Lewiston and was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze, activating response from firefighters all over the valley and as far as Franklin, Idaho.



Officials reported that employees saw smoke coming from the roof of one of the buildings and called 911 while self-evacuating.

More than 50 firefighters, most volunteers, from around the area rushed to help with emergency response.

Video from the scene shows a thick plume of smoke and flames billowing into the sky as bystanders gathered to watch.

The 20,000-square-foot barn was built of wood and crews isolated the fire to the one building.

With the fire isolated, the challenge became fighting the stubborn flames.

Water supply challenges in the remote location, plus a difficult tin roof forced crews to take a defensive strategy, meaning they couldn't go inside to rescue the chickens.

Once the smoke cleared, the barn was deemed a complete loss and will be bulldozed.

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked the fire that caused over $1 million of damages.

No employees or firefighters were injured as a result of the incident.