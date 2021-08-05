13-year-old Utah boy becomes gravely ill weeks after contracting COVID

SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan and Ashley Shupe's world came to a standstill, not when they initially contracted COVID-19, but when their son became gravely ill weeks later.

The Shupe's say they contracted the virus just after vaccines became available, and although Ashley had relatively mild symptoms, 13-year-old Trevor, their "healthy kid," came down with a 105 degree fever one month later.

Trevor's doctors didn't believe his illness was related to COVID-19, but Ryan and Ashley took him to the emergency room due to breathing issues their son was having.

Trevor was taken by helicopter and sent to the ICU, a trip he had to make by himself because of COVID-19 protocol; once at Primary Children's Hospital, doctors tried to stabilize his blood pressure.

"His body kind of attacked itself. It was nerve-wracking, because they'd say okay, we think this will work and the next day they'd say it didn't work as well as we liked," said Ryan.

"I think the really concerning thing for us is they say COVID doesn’t really affect children . . . (but) he just wasn’t responding to medicine as quickly as they would have liked," Ashley added.

Days later, the treatments finally worked and his parents are now calling Trevor the "miracle boy."

"It was rough. I’m doing good now," says Trevor.

But this summer his activity is restricted, limited to activities that won't raise his heart rate.

Ryan has this warning for parents: Most kids are fine, but there's an outlying group that isn't, and so take action as soon as symptoms occur to help prevent life-threatening situations.

Doctors from around the country have asked to study Trevor’s reaction to help other children who may develop long-term effects from COVID-19.

Trevor will go in for an MRI in September to see if there is any scar damage on his heart, which will determine what the rest of his life may look like.