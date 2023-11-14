15 new charging stations for electric vehicles to be built across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — More than a dozen new electric vehicle charging stations across Utah will double the state's fast-charging capacity by the end of 2024.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced that 15 sites have been selected to host EV charging stations through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.

UDOT

Utah is getting about $36 million in federal funding to make the project possible and combined with private money, the program will invest about $43 million into the new chargers.

The 15 new stations are part of the first phase of the program, which will cost about $17.5 million.

UDOT emphasized that no state taxpayer dollars are being used in phase one as public-private partnerships are covering the funding.

Grants were awarded to the 15 locations to make the charging stations possible.

The expansion is good news for electric vehicle owners who will be able to travel anywhere along Utah's highways and have access to modern, rapid charging stations. There will be a charging area every 50 miles along Utah's interstate highways when construction is complete.

The new stations will be owned and operated by private companies, with UDOT only providing grants to help get the building process started.

Drivers will be able to access the stations 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making them convenient stops while traveling.

“The future is coming, and these 15 new fast-charging sites will ensure Utah will be ready for it,” UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras said in a statement. “Building out the statewide charging network really opens the door to let Utahns choose to travel where they want, when they want, in the way they want.”

The stations will be built at the following locations:

