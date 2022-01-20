15 pounds of cocaine found in car on I-15 outside Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A driver was arrested after troopers pulled them over outside Cedar City on I-15 and allegedly found 15 pounds of cocaine.

This is the second major drug bust made this week by troopers on the highway in Iron County. Last Thursday troopers found nine pounds of meth in a drivers trunk.

According to arrest documents obtained by FOX 13, the driver was initially pulled over for following too closely to another vehicle early Sunday morning on I-15 heading north.

A trooper allegedly observed her vehicle closely following a semi-truck before making an abrupt lane change in front of an SUV in the left lane. She then switched lanes again, cutting off the semi and causing the driver to hit the brakes.

After the trooper pulled her over at exit 71, he used his K9 dog to search the vehicle.

That's when the driver allegedly admitted she had THC vapes in the car. The trooper noted that she did not have a valid Utah medical marijuana ID card.

The trooper claimed probable cause at that point and found a sealed dog food container in the trunk which contained seven one-kilogram packages of cocaine, according to the arrest record.

Janely Yvette Lopez, 22, was booked into Iron County Jail and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a second degree felony, drug possession, a class B misdemeanor, and two traffic infractions: failure to stay in one lane and following another vehicle too closely.