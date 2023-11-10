15 residents displaced after Cottonwood Heights apartment fire

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — More than a dozen residents were displaced Thursday after an apartment fire in the attic crawled across multiple units and walls of the building.

The fire sparked at the Hillrise Apartments, located at 2385 East 6895 South on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Unified Fire Department explained an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and the amount of monetary damage it did.

Crews arrived to find the fire isolated to the attic space with heavy smoke pouring out of the number eight complex building.

"Excessive attic insulation" made the fire especially difficult to extinguish as it moved through walls into other units and ceilings of the apartments, Unified Fire explained.

Firefighters pulled portions of ceiling and insulation out of the unit to completely extinguish all smoldering embers.

Though no injuries were reported, the Red Cross of Utah reported 15 residents were displaced as a result.

Red Cross offered emergency assistance to the displaced residents, including shelter, food, water and medications.