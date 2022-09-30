15-year-old boy dies after being struck by pickup in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy was killed Thursday night after being struck by a pickup in Hurricane.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 400 South and 400 West.

Hurricane police and crews from Hurricane Valley Fire District responded.

According to a Facebook post, a green 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old Santa Clara man was eastbound on 400 South.

The teenage boy from LaVerkin was riding an e-bike northbound on 400 West.

The truck hit the bike and it and the rider were caught under the truck and suffered severe injuries.

A registered nurse happened to be in the area and was doing life saving procedures on the boy when officers arrived.

Paramedics arrived to help, but unfortunately the boy died at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing to determine just what happened.

The names of the victim and the driver are not being released at this time.