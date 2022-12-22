17-year-old girl dies at Hurricane boarding school for troubled teens

HURRICANE, Utah — A 17-year-old female student was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after collapsing at a boarding school for troubled teens in Hurricane.

At 4:58 p.m. police and medical personnel responded to reports of a student that collapsed after reported feeling sick and collapsing at the Diamond Ranch Academy on Sand Hollow Road.

Staff at the school were performing CPR and life-saving measures until they arrived.

The patient was pronounced deceased when they arrived. The investigation is ongoing at this time to determine the cause of the death.

In a statement by the Hurricane City Police Department, they extend their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the student.