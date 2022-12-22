Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

17-year-old girl dies at Hurricane boarding school for troubled teens

Diamond Ranch Academy
FOX 13 News Utah
Diamond Ranch Academy
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 22:07:56-05

HURRICANE, Utah — A 17-year-old female student was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after collapsing at a boarding school for troubled teens in Hurricane.

At 4:58 p.m. police and medical personnel responded to reports of a student that collapsed after reported feeling sick and collapsing at the Diamond Ranch Academy on Sand Hollow Road.

Staff at the school were performing CPR and life-saving measures until they arrived.

The patient was pronounced deceased when they arrived. The investigation is ongoing at this time to determine the cause of the death.

In a statement by the Hurricane City Police Department, they extend their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the student.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere