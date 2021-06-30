18 vehicles in Roy neighborhood vandalized

ROY, Utah — Over a dozen Roy residents woke up Tuesday morning to find their car windows smashed in.

Cars in the area of 5200 South and 2200 West that were parked along the street had windshields, rear windows, glass and mirrors kicked and beaten through.

“I’m pretty sure it's just a kid out there that has nothing else to do,” Veronica Salcedo said while looking at her niece's car that was smashed.

Salcedo is one of several people who posted to Roy Community pages asking if anyone had seen anything.

Tuesday morning, she woke up to someone at her door.

"He said, 'I am just knocking, sorry to wake you up… your car had been vandalized,'” she said.

Roy Police said they received about 18 calls around 2 a.m. reporting the vandalism.

Cars in all shapes and sizes were hit, including one old Toyota Land Cruiser that everyone in the community adores.

Vickie Diamond was also a victim of this vandalism. Her front windshield was smashed, and two of her neighbors' back windows were broken.

Diamond drove around the community, cataloging pictures of the damage that she could find and posting it to Facebook to show everyone how widespread the problem was.

“It's just sickening," she said. "You don’t want stuff like this to happen… let alone to one car, but just a lot of them.”

Residents say this is the largest amount of vandalism this community has seen. They also said the area has always been quiet — until around three weeks ago.

Salcedo’s truck was also vandalized a few weeks prior; she didn’t think much of it until she posted to Facebook and learned that several others have had their tires slashed and mirrors broken over the past week.

She's not sure whether it is the same person or not, but she does want something to be done about it.

She says she hopes “that Roy community comes together and puts a stop to it because our neighbors are nice... This is not Utah!”

Roy Police are asking anyone with video recordings of pedestrians walking in the area that night to contact them at roycrimetips@royutah.org

