OGDEN, Utah — An 18-year-old accidentally shot another teenager in Ogden on Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Ogden Police Department, around 12:15 p.m. the 18-year-old shot a 15-year-old in the 400 block of River Drive.

The teenage victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police were still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

