18-year-old arrested after hitting 17-year-old in the head with a pistol at East High School, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — An 18-year-old man was arrested after hitting a 17-year-old in the head with a pistol at East High School, according to police.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident happened on September 17, 2021

During their investigation, detectives said they identified the suspect as 18-year-old Leonardo Lopez.

Police said, a 17-year-old East High School student witnessed an argument between a female and Lopez. The 17-year-old witness physically intervened in that fight, which resulted in a secondary fight between the 17-year-old witness and Lopez, police said. The secondary fight ended when Lopez pulled out a firearm and used the weapon to strike the 17-year-old in the head. Police said no shots were fired.

Lopez left the area before officers arrived.

On September 25, 2021, SLCPD detectives said they found Lopez and safely took him to jail where he was booked on charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person.

Police said, no additional information about the investigation would be released.