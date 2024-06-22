18 year-old wounded in Clearfield shooting

CLEARFIELD, Utah — An 18 year-old man is in stable condition after surviving a shooting in Clearfield Friday night.

According to a press release from Clearfield Police, Layton City Dispatch first received calls just after 10:00 p.m. reporting a shooting in the area of 25 East 1800 South. Once on scene, officers found the man with two gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was transported first by ground ambulance, and then by air for emergency surgery. He is expected to survive.

Police then set up a containment area to search for suspects, prompted by those same 911 calls reporting multiple juveniles fleeing the scene. This led to them ordering residents to shelter in place for approximately one hour.

As a result of the search, three juveniles were detained in connection to the incident, but police still have yet to identify the party responsible for the shooting.

At time of reporting, no arrests have been made, but police say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the shooting, or may know who was involved are asked to call Clearfield Police at 801-525-2800