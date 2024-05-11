Watch Now
#19 Utah lacrosse team falls to #2 Duke in first round of NCAA championships

Posted at 4:26 PM, May 11, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah's Lacrosse team capped a 12-5 season ranked No. 19 in the country, leading them to a second-straight trip to the NCAA championships, but they fell in the first round to the No. 2 ranked Duke Blue Devils 19-7.

Utah finished its season with back-to-back ASUN Championships and three consecutive regular season ASUN titles.

Utah also broke 18 individual and team single-game and single-season records in the 18 games they played this season.

In its six years as a Division I lacrosse program, Utah's record has steadily improved to 46-34, with 34 of its wins coming in the last three seasons.

