19 year-old driver arrested after hit-and-run, fatal auto-pedestrian crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 19 year-old driver was arrested early Sunday morning after police say they were involved in a hit-and-run crash that was immediately followed by an auto-pedestrian crash that left a man dead.

Taylorsville Police tells FOX 13 News that the incident began shortly after 2:00 a.m., when officers were called to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a McDonald's restaurant, located at 5400 South 3800 West.

A short time later, officers received a second call reporting an auto-pedestrian crash at 4900 South 4015 West that was later found to involve the same vehicle and driver. The 19 year-old driver stopped and attempted to aid the victim, a man between the ages of 35 and 40 who had been on the side of the road prior to the crash.

Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the man died at the scene. The driver was subsequently booked into Salt Lake County Jail. Police believe impairment may have played a factor into the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.